DJ Weaver's first-half run lifts Golden Eagles in series finale

The Golden Eagles, who led virtually the entire game, were ahead only 19-16 before Weaver sank 3s on consecutive possessions to spark his personal 15-4 run en route to a 44-27 halftime lead.

"He's a confident kid and the more you're making shots the more confident you are," Mills said. "He's battled some injuries this year, dealt with some COVID, had a shoulder-torn labrum, so his conditioning is getting better."

ORU's big halftime advantage was also due to 10-of-15 shooting on 3s. The Golden Eagles finished 15-of-29 on 3-pointers for the game — eight more successful treys in the same number of attempts as it had in Friday's 72-71 loss to North Dakota. The Fighting Hawks were only 7-of-23 on Saturday.

"Defensively we were much more dialed in than we were last night," Mills said.

ORU 90, North Dakota 82 (women)

Gem Summers scored a career-high 31 points in 31 minutes to help the Golden Eagles (4-6 2-0) complete a sweep of the two-game series against North Dakota (0-9, 0-3). Summers was 10-of-17, including 5-of-8 on 3s, and was 7-of-8 on free throws. Keni Jo Lippe added 22 points, including 13-of-16 free throws, and seven rebounds for ORU.

Summers' 3-pointer with 3:37 left in the third quarter started an 8-0 run and gave ORU a 52-51 lead it would not relinquish.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.