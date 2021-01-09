DJ Weaver's first-half run lifts Golden Eagles in series finale

It was very timely that sophomore forward DJ Weaver appeared on the Oral Roberts scorecard cover during its two-game weekend series against North Dakota.
Weaver more than doubled his season scoring average of 6.7 during a personal 15-4 run in the first half that broke Saturday night's game open and propelled the Golden Eagles past North Dakota 74-57 for a series split at Mabee Center.
"It was good to see him emerge tonight," ORU coach Paul Mills said.
Max Abmas led ORU's scoring with 16 points and Weaver's 15 points off the bench were his season high. Kevin Obanor and RJ Glasper added 14 points each for the Golden Eagles (6-6, 3-1 Summit League). Obanor, a junior who also had 10 rebounds, became the 36th player in ORU history to reach 1,000 career points.
Memorial graduate Caleb Nero, who played in numerous state tournament and Tournament of Champions games at Mabee Center during his high school career, led the Fighting Hawks (3-10, 2-2) with a season-high 17 points.
Nero's 3-point play with 5:09 left cut ORU's lead to 59-51 as North Dakota went on a 15-2 run to get within striking range. But Abmas and Glasper each quickly answered with 3s to spark a clinching 12-0 run.
However, it was Weaver's first-half surge that gave ORU a cushion to withstand a nearly 6-minute scoreless drought in the second half. Weaver was sidelined all of last season.
The Golden Eagles, who led virtually the entire game, were ahead only 19-16 before Weaver sank 3s on consecutive possessions to spark his personal 15-4 run en route to a 44-27 halftime lead.
"He's a confident kid and the more you're making shots the more confident you are," Mills said. "He's battled some injuries this year, dealt with some COVID, had a shoulder-torn labrum, so his conditioning is getting better."
ORU's big halftime advantage was also due to 10-of-15 shooting on 3s. The Golden Eagles finished 15-of-29 on 3-pointers for the game — eight more successful treys in the same number of attempts as it had in Friday's 72-71 loss to North Dakota. The Fighting Hawks were only 7-of-23 on Saturday.
"Defensively we were much more dialed in than we were last night," Mills said.
ORU 90, North Dakota 82 (women)
Gem Summers scored a career-high 31 points in 31 minutes to help the Golden Eagles (4-6 2-0) complete a sweep of the two-game series against North Dakota (0-9, 0-3). Summers was 10-of-17, including 5-of-8 on 3s, and was 7-of-8 on free throws. Keni Jo Lippe added 22 points, including 13-of-16 free throws, and seven rebounds for ORU.
Summers' 3-pointer with 3:37 left in the third quarter started an 8-0 run and gave ORU a 52-51 lead it would not relinquish.