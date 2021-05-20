Discover the Oklahoma Fishing Trail for the best fishing spots in the state

Northeastern Oklahoma is a fantastic place to fish, but one experience I had there a few years ago going up the Neosho River was paddle fishing, and May is an ideal time for catching them. Paddle fish average around 30 pounds, but can go up to 78, 80 and higher! The day we went out, we were snagging them instead of trying to get the paddle fish to bite the hook. But with an 8-foot rod, big spinning wheel, a 30 pound line, big treble hook and a 3-ounce weight, it was all worth it!

Striper fishing on Lake Texoma is always fun. The sprawling 89,000 surface acre lake is located on the Oklahoma/Texas border and draws over 6 million visitors a year. It is an outstanding fishing lake, and one of the reasons stripers are so strong is they are really an ocean dwelling species which have adapted to a just a handful of land-locked lakes. It just happens that Lake Texoma is one of the best striped bass fisheries in the country!