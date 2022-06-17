Discover Oklahoma: Last-minute Father's Day gift ideas

Happy Father’s Day! I realize this particular day may have snuck up on some of you. And honestly, I should have written this article to appear last Sunday! But that shows how organized I’ve been these past few weeks.

So you may be reading this and think it is too late to get a gift. Well, maybe that is not the case. May I suggest some ideas for you?

These suggested gifts obviously can be given at a later date! If your father enjoys cars, you could take him to the Knights Auto Club Car Show on June 25 at Boy Scout Park in Shawnee. This annual show attracts approximately 150 entries each year, but one can enjoy a dazzling display of classic cars and custom hot rods!

Also in Shawnee, you can attend the Happy Festival, June 24-26 at the Heart of Oklahoma Expo Center. Music and camping, along with relaxing, are what’s on the agenda, and it doesn’t matter if you’re camping in a car, tent or RV, there is lots of space available at the festival.

Another car-themed event is the Relics and Rods Car Show and Fireworks Display June 25 at 302 W. Main St. in Wilburton. This, too, is an annual affair, which features not only an impressive fireworks display, but you can watch some burnout and big flame competitions, along with participating in a citywide cruise night!

If your dad enjoys military history, on June 25, take a unique tour to remember the Battle of Honey Springs at the battlefield in Checotah. One can see the exact locations of military actions and learn about key aspects of the engagement.

The COVID-19 pandemic was one of the reasons drive-in theaters have come back in style. So, how about seeing a drive-in movie at either the Admiral Twin in Tulsa or the Winchester Drive-in located in Oklahoma City.

What’s more American than taking in a baseball game? You can experience America’s favorite pastime when the Oklahoma City Dodgers will play the Round Rock Express in the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City June 21-26.

Does your dad enjoy pop culture? If so, then what a fun time you can have by attending the SoonerCon celebration at the Embassy Suites Hotel and Conference Center in Norman June 24-26. This is also an annual festival that highlights literature, geek pop culture and fandom in the state. Over 100 literary, arts, media, science and comic book guests will be in attendance, along with a full schedule of musical and performance guests.

Buy him an Oklahoma State Park gift certificate, or maybe purchase a round of golf at a state park golf course. And to go one step further if he loves golf, you can buy an Oklahoma Punch Card that can allow him to play five rounds of golf at any state course!

Buy him a bottle of wine from an Oklahoma winery, or, for something I think is very cool, is vinyl records! My daughter bought an old-fashioned turntable a few years back, and I love it. There are quite a few vinyl record stores around the state, from Guestroom Records in Norman and Oklahoma City to Monkey Feet Music, also in Oklahoma City, to Studio Records in Tulsa.

And please keep in mind, as you look for any gift, remember to shop local! And don’t forget you can also pick up some last-minute fun gifts at various Travel Information Centers located around the state.

Dino Lalli is the co-host and one of the feature reporters for the weekly television travel show Discover Oklahoma.