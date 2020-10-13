Discover Chisholm Trail

We all know about one very famous road that runs through Oklahoma and of course that is Route 66, the Mother Road itself! But there is another historic route that is quite famous. The Chisholm Trail was considered to be one of the wonders of the western world. Herds with as many as 10,000 cattle were driven through Oklahoma, starting in Texas all the way to Abilene Kansas and into history. Consequently, the Chisholm Trail has left its own distinct impression on the culture and heritage of Oklahoma.

Towns where you can learn more about the Chisholm Trail include Duncan, Marlow, Yukon, Kingfisher and Enid. On a map, if you just follow U.S. 81 through Oklahoma, you will have a very good idea of where the Chisholm Trail is located.

And through each one of these towns, you can find historic destinations. The first is at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center in Duncan. It has both educational and interactive exhibits, one of which lets you know what kind of trail boss you would have made. One fascinating area to visit outside Duncan is the Trail Ruts at Monument Hill. It is there you can see visible remnants of the Chisholm Trail left by cattle hooves and wagons.