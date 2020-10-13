Discover Animal Ambassador

Animals, nature and education are intertwined not only at zoos, aquariums, educational farms and wildlife parks, but nature centers at various Oklahoma State Parks. As students end up spending so much time in front of a screen, being able to see an animal up close and in some cases touch it, simply cannot be overvalued!

As life many times may keep us from contact with nature, that connection with the real thing is even more important for everyone. Nature centers at different state parks help provide that connection in the form of animal ambassadors and those parks include Robbers Cave, Beavers Bend, Tenkiller, Lake Murray, Sequoyah and Bernice/Grand Lake. Visitors can find native, live animals about which to learn and of course to view. But Sequoyah and Bernice also have mammals and the naturalists enjoy sharing tips, tricks and anecdotes about their many times very funny residents.

Oklahoma State Parks are proud to offer residence to native animals who are unable to return to the wild. While the parks do not serve as rehab facilities, they do work closely with the wonderful rehab facilities in Oklahoma to place animals who are simply not able to be released back into the wild. Those animals may have very clear physical injuries. For example, at the Sequoyah State Park Nature Center, they have one-winged bald eagle; a 16 -year-old gray fox named Ike, who along with his littermate Mike, survived a wildfire. Sequoyah’s newest animal ambassadors are quite the duo: Bixby Youngblood Beaver is a seven-month old beaver kit who has endured a lot of trauma including his family being killed. His new roommate is a five-month-old otter pup who has been dubbed Harry Presley Otter. Harry’s poor diet led to his bones not forming well and being overweight, so he was more slug-like than a playful otter when he arrived there. Now, these two have a big pond, dens, a bridge and tons of adoring fans.