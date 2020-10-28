Dine notes: White Lion scotch tasting; Fall Harvest dinner at Cox Business Center

White Lion Pub to host scotch tasting
The White Lion Pub, 6927 S. Canton Ave., will host its final scotch tasting for 2020 at 5 p.m. Nov. 8. Four different scotch whiskys will be paired with each course of the planned menu, which will be a potato cake with marmalade sauce as the appetizer, followed by a shrimp and avocado salad. Beef Wellington with roast potatoes and vegetables serves as the main, with a Godiva chocolate mousse for dessert. Sanitation and social distancing protocols will be in place, and all employees will wear masks. Cost is $75 per person, which does not include tax or gratuity. These tasting dinners sell out quickly; to reserve a seat, call 918-491-6533 between 4 and 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Must be 21 years old to attend.
Wine dinner set at Cox Center downtown
ASM Tulsa, which handles the programming for the Cox Business Convention Center and BOK Center, will host a “Fall Harvest Wine Dinner featuring Chef Devin Levine” at 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Cox Business Convention Center, 100 Civic Center. The evening will be limited to just 45 guests and will be served in the center’s new chef-designed kitchen. Each of the meal’s six courses will be paired with wines from the Gamble Family Vineyards of Napa Valley. Chef Levine’s menu includes an ahi tuna taco as the amuse bouche, followed by a butternut squash agnolotti, Maryland blue crab and chorizo tamale custard, slow-braised pork belly “Pop Tarts,” Tournedos au Moderne (porcini mushroom-dusted beef tenderloin with pâte, rösti potatoes and asparagus), and warm Callebaut chocolate truffle torte and root beer panna cotta. Cost is $99 per person. To reserve a seat: eventbrite.com.
Eateries should submit Thanksgiving plans
Thanksgiving is fast approaching, and it’s likely that more people will be looking to local restaurants to fill the holiday table.The Tulsa World plans to run a list of restaurants that will be offering meal specials for Thanksgiving, including those offering in-house meals or takeaway options. Restaurants that want to be included in the list prior to Thanksgiving should submit their info — including hours, ordering deadlines and prices — to james.watts@tulsaworld.com. Include the word “Thanksgiving” in the subject line.
— James D. Watts Jr. Tulsa World
