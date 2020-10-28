Dine notes: White Lion scotch tasting; Fall Harvest dinner at Cox Business Center

White Lion Pub to host scotch tasting

The White Lion Pub, 6927 S. Canton Ave., will host its final scotch tasting for 2020 at 5 p.m. Nov. 8. Four different scotch whiskys will be paired with each course of the planned menu, which will be a potato cake with marmalade sauce as the appetizer, followed by a shrimp and avocado salad. Beef Wellington with roast potatoes and vegetables serves as the main, with a Godiva chocolate mousse for dessert. Sanitation and social distancing protocols will be in place, and all employees will wear masks. Cost is $75 per person, which does not include tax or gratuity. These tasting dinners sell out quickly; to reserve a seat, call 918-491-6533 between 4 and 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Must be 21 years old to attend.