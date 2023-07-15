Dillon Rose Fine Jewelry is hosting an open house 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 16 featuring jewelry created by a collaboration of three local artists.

The Platinum Rose collection features rings, earrings and necklaces created by jeweler Rachel Rose Dazey, in collaboration with painter and sculptor Micheal Palazzo, and multidisciplinary artist Natty Gray Watson.

The project is highly inspired by Palazzo and Gray Watson’s previous collaboration on the “Platinum Blu” sculptures, which were created from over 300 melted down Budweiser Platinum bottles.

According to a press release, the pair was inspired by the deep blue of the bottles and created glass pieces that concentrated the color, called on Dazey when one shattered, to make sure the pieces didn’t go to waste.

She took the pieces and created cast-in-place jewelry by molding wax around the glass then pouring liquid silver into the mold.

“Artist collaboration is the most exciting form of work we do,” Dazey said in a press release “We get to explore new ideas and see the creative process through the lens of another artist…The Platinum Rose collaboration with Natty Gray and Michael Palazzo explores ideas around infinity, black holes, nightlife, joy and community.”

These jewelry pieces are now the Platinum Rose Collection, which can be viewed at Dillon Rose Fine Jewelry located at 1229 Charles Page Blvd. on Sunday, July 16 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.