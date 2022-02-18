Desegregation story

“While I’m sure there must have been some students who opposed it, I never heard anything about that. The attitude was either it’s inevitable, or it was welcomed,” he said.

“Since our communities were totally segregated, we knew nothing about each other. There were a significant number of us — since we had never met a Black person — we thought we were going to have some experiences with some people who were really cool,” Neal said, explaining that much of their limited knowledge came from the fields of sports and entertainment, where Black people were often revered for their athleticism or musical prowess.

In fact, it was while going into the wrestling room after school that he met Cortez Johnson.

At Booker T. Washington, Johnson “had been a basketball player — a good basketball player — but when he tried out at Charles Page, the coach literally left the building” rather than give him a tryout, Neal said.

So Johnson tried out for wrestling, instead, and made the squad. He and Neal became wrestling partners and friends.

The awakening