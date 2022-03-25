Delores is a sweetheart, but can be shy at first meeting. Give her a little bit of time and head... View on PetFinder
The six high schools students were in a vehicle that collided with a semi about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in Tishomingo. The circumstances of the crash remain unreported and under investigation, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The south Tulsa church, with almost 7,000 members, is one of the largest Methodist congregations in the U.S. The announcement comes as the UMC continues splintering over issues including LGBTQ rights.
A Walmart employee shared this video of people screaming for shoppers in the parking lot to run to the shelter of the store as debris flew through the air.
"Beyond van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" will be in Tulsa for a limited engagement, according to a news release that appeared on Business Wire Tuesday.
From over 50,000 applications, about 8,000 have been approved for the $1,200 incentive offered by the state to workers returning to the labor force last summer.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A social media post from an owner of a South Dakota hotel attempting to ban Native Americans from the property following a weekend shooting drew quick condemnation from the leader of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and the city's mayor.
James E. McNellie's Public House opened in March 2004 in what had been an abandoned warehouse near the corner of First Street and Elgin Avenue.
The company's newest owner strives to revitalize the Frankoma brand while honoring its history. The building process is set to be finished some time later this year.
Comfortable analyzing familiar conference rivals and smooth calling game highlights, Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton turned heads during his brief stint as an analyst for ESPN at the Big 12 Tournament last week.
Meet Tulsa World's new meteorologist Kirsten Lang, who will provide daily video forecasts, go live during severe weather and write stories that answer reader questions.
