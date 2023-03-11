NORMAN — Brandon Garrison had 17 points, including the winning layup with 35 seconds left in overtime, to lift Del City past Midwest Carl Albert 37-35 in the Class 5A boys state championship game at Lloyd Noble Center.
Garrison also had 16 rebounds as Del City (21-6) won its second state title in three years. Jordan England paced Carl Albert (23-6) with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
England tied the game at 33 with 2:24 left in regulation. Garrison missed a chance to avoid overtime, but missed a 12-foot jumper as time expired.