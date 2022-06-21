Decorated war veteran pleads guilty to manslaughter in uncle's fatal shooting in Porter (PRINT ONLY-wcat)

A decorated war veteran pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Tuesday, June 13 as part of a plea deal as his murder trial in his uncle’s fatal shooting was getting underway.

Jury selection in the trial of Maxx Tate Robinson began this week in the death of his uncle, Bill “Bob” Cline on April 1, 2014.

Robinson was charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter. The recommended sentence is a 15-year prison term with all but five years suspended.

The trial was in its second day of prospective juror questioning when the plea agreement was reached. Opening arguments had not yet begun, and no jurors had yet been selected out of about 33 in the jury pool.

Wagoner County District Judge Darrell Shepherd, who approved the plea deal, explained to the prospective jurors why the trial was called off.

“I thought I owed you an explanation instead of someone coming out and saying, ‘Go home. The case is over,’” Shepherd said.

The judge explained that the majority of cases — “in excess of 90 percent” — get settled without a trial. He noted, however, that it wasn’t typical to reach a plea deal this late in proceedings.

“It is just a little bit unusual that this got settled in the middle of a trial,” Shepherd said. “It’s happened before, … but it’s not the usual thing. Usually when you’re going to settle a case, it happens before the trial begins.”

“Why that happened, I really don’t know,” he added.

Shepherd said this case — and subsequent plea bargain — hinged on “whether self-defense was appropriate or not.”

“The defendant claimed that he acted in self-defense, that he shot (Cline) because he was in fear of being killed or suffering great bodily harm himself,” he explained. “So that was going to be the issue.”

Cline was shot four times — twice in the left arm and twice in the back. According to testimony by his nephew, Cline was known to be a sometimes violent drunk who had been drinking the day he was killed.

“There is no doubt that (Robinson) shot the man — the man being his uncle,” Shepherd said. “No one has ever disputed that. He’s just claiming he did so in self-defense, so that was a critical issue.”

During a preliminary hearing in 2014, prosecutors argued that the two shots that struck Cline in the back told a story other than self-defense. Shepherd said Tuesday, however, that it was “fear of the unknown” that drove the parties to the bargaining table.

“In this case, the state thinks, ‘What if the jury finds him not guilty and he gets no punishment whatsoever?’” the judge said. “The defendant, on the other hand, thinks, ‘Well, what if they think I committed murder and I go to prison for the rest of my life?’

“That prompted them to find something in the middle somewhere to settle the case,” he said.

Robinson and his brother, Skyler Robinson, were arrested the day of the shooting. Skyler Robinson was charged with obstruction of justice, but that charge was later dropped.

Maxx Robinson has been free on $50,000 bond since June 2014. He was booked into the Wagoner County Jail on Tuesday on the first-degree manslaughter charge.

A former combat medic with the Oklahoma National Guard, Maxx Robinson received a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart in 2012, about a year after successfully engaging Taliban fighters who attacked his platoon in Afghanistan.

Shirley White, one of the prospective jurors, told the American-Tribune she was “okay” with the decision to accept a plea deal.

“I think they did right,” she said on her way out of the courtroom. “Knowing that it was family, … yeah, it seems like (Robinson) was trying to defend himself.”

Another potential juror, who declined to give his name, said he also was “fine” with the decision, noting that he was “just glad to be going home.”