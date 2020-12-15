December Signing Day: The Cowboys load up on in-state talent

“We offered Colling a long time ago when he was probably 195 or 200 (pounds),” Gundy said. “He’s close to 220 now. We see him as a guy who could potentially develop in coach (Rob) Glass’ weight room like Trace Ford. We see guys in Oklahoma that we feel are going to develop in our culture and our strength and conditioning program. We like them more than other people because we have to look down the road. We go after them and we don’t’ look back and we see him falling in that category.”

Defensive tackle Aden Kelley is another top in-state recruit who signed with the Cowboys out of Thomas-Fay-Custer High School. Kelley is rated as the fourth-best prospect in the state by 247Sports.

“Aden is a special young man,” Gundy said. “…He farms in the mornings and goes to school and goes to workouts. He brings in the type of work ethic that we’re looking for. I think he’s just scratching the surface. He’s a 290-pounder that is extremely strong but more importantly has ties to the state of Oklahoma.”

Kelley is rated as a four-star recruit by 247Sports and ESPN. ESPN has also rated linebacker Donovan Stephens out of Del City as a four-star recruit. Stephens is rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals.