December Signing Day: The Cowboys have 19 verbal commits heading into the early signing period

Wednesday is one of the most important days regarding the future of the Oklahoma State football program.

The Cowboys have 19 verbal commits who are expected to sign their National Letters of Intent during the early signing day.

Seven of OSU’s expected signees are in-state athletes and nine of them are from Texas. OSU is expecting eight defensive signees, seven offensive signees and three players joining as athletes.

Tylan and Tracin Wallace are leaving Stillwater, but the Cowboys will have another set of twin receivers joining the program when they sign their letters at 8 a.m. at One Community Church in Texas.

Bryson and Blaine Green out of Allen High School will join OSU’s receiving corps with Bryson being the No. 169 recruit on the ESPN top-300. Adding to their receiving depth will be good for the Cowboys have losing Wallace and Dillon Stoner heading into next season.

The Cowboys are also adding to its talented defensive line with defensive tackle Aden Kelley who is rated as the No. 4 prospect in the state coming out of Thomas-Fay-Custer High School. His signing day ceremony is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.