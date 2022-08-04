Deaths published Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022

Tulsa. Dingle, Jr., Paul, 75. United States Army Veteran and Warehouse Supervisor. Died Saturday, July 30. Memorial service at a later time. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage

Tulsa. Slusher, Kenneth, 95. Switchman for Southwestern Bell and US Army Veteran. Died Tuesday, August 3. Services Pending. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home

Broken Arrow. Been, Charlcie L., 87. Secretary. Died Tuesday, August 2. Services are pending. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home

Broken Arrow. Herrera, Max, 82. Oklahoma National Guardsman and Auto Mechanic. Died Thursday, July 28. Viewing will be 12-8pm, Thursday at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Service will be 12pm, Friday at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church, Tulsa. Hayhurst

Broken Arrow. Lee, Keith, 60. Supervisor for City of Broken Arrow Water Department. Died Wednesday, July 20. Celebration of Life service 2:00pm Friday in Chapel of Garrett Funeral Home.

Broken Arrow. Ripley, Jean, 94. Retired Receptionist at First Baptist Church. Died Monday, August 1. Visitation on Friday, 4 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Graveside Service, Saturday, 11:00 a.m. at Mountain Home Cemetery, Mountain Home, AR. Hayhurst

Chelsea. Payne, Shawn, 55. Marketing director for Cherokee Nation. Died Monday, August 1. Visitation Thursday at the Chelsea Funeral Home from 1p.m.-8p.m., family will greet friends from 5p.m.-7 p.m. Service is 11a.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church of Chelsea. Chelsea Funeral Home and Crematory

Okmulgee. Jensen , James, 74. Director of Residential Life at OSUIT and United States Marine Veteran . Died July 28, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 3, 2022, 1-6p.m. at McClendon-Winters Funeral Home Okmulgee, OK. Funeral services will be 10a.m., Thursday in the funeral home chapel.

Sand Springs. Gregston, Margaret, 92. Secretary at Hillcrest Hospital. Died Monday, August 1. Visitation will be on Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Moore Southlawn Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday at Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home

Sand Springs. McFarland, Robert “Bob”, 79. Maintenance Supervisor/US Army 82nd Airborne Veteran. Died Monday August 1. Memorial service Saturday, 10 a.m. at Olivet Baptist Church, Tulsa. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service

Sand Springs. Wade, Edward “Ed” Lee, 75. Retired Machinist and US Army Veteran. Died Tuesday, August 2. Visitation, Thursday 4, 9:00 - 8:00, Mark Griffith Funeral Home, Westwood. Funeral Service, Friday, 1:00, The Father’s House Church. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood.