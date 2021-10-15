 Skip to main content
Death-row inmate James Coddington to get reprieve
Death-row inmate James Coddington to get reprieve

James Allen Coddington

An Oklahoma death-row inmate scheduled for execution in March has been allowed back into a federal lawsuit over the lethal injection procedure.

