Death notices for Sunday, Oct. 11

Tulsa
Asbury III, Samuel Homer, 75, veteran, died Wednesday, Oct. 7. Services pending. Floral Haven.
Austin, Alfred William, 78, machinist and Army veteran, died Friday, Oct. 9. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday, Green Hill Funeral Home, Sapulpa. Services 11 a.m. Tuesday, Carbondale Assembly of God, Tulsa and interment in Kellyville City Cemetery. Green Hill, Sapulpa.
Boggs, Thomas Craig, 61, restaurant server, died Saturday, Oct. 3. Private service. Floral Haven.
Ellis, Randall Spencer, 72, former CIO FMC-Corp., died Thursday, Oct 8. Private service. Floral Haven.
Fox, Mark D., 75, senior account manager Xpedx Paper Co., died Thursday, Oct 8. Viewing 12-8 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel. Services 10 a.m. Tuesday, Fitzgerald’s Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Law, Philip A., 88, retired insurance agent, died Thursday, Oct. 8. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Merritt, Pamela, 68, project coordinator, died Thursday, Oct. 8. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Mobley, Donna, 85, homemaker, died Monday, Oct. 5. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel. Moore Southlawn.
Shell, Eugene “Coach Gene Shell”, 90, teacher and coach, died Thursday. Oct. 10. Viewing Tuesday 6-8 p.m. Parkview Baptist Church. Services 11 a.m. Wednesday, Parkview Baptist Church. Dillon Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
Silver, Ruth O., 94, homemaker, died Wednesday, Oct. 7. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Stein, Carolyn, 96, retired Beckman Industries, died Wednesday, March 18. Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.
Toschik, John F., 83, retired Badger Meter Company electronics engineer, died Thursday, Oct. 1. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Wednesday, Fellowship Lutheran Church. Ninde Brookside.
Tripplehorn, Wanda, 76, mortgage loan closer, died Saturday, Oct. 3. No services. Schaudt’s.
State/area
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Greenwood, Van Ray, 74, transportation salesman, died Wednesday, Oct. 7. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel. Hayhurst.
Wells, Carol, 77, homemaker, died Thursday, Oct 8. Visitation Tuesday 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Service 1 p.m. Tuesday. Hayhurst.
Norman
Howard, Thomas “Tom,” 86, died Monday, Oct. 5. Service 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Wildwood Community Church, Norman. Graveside service 3 p.m. Stroud Cemetery, Stroud. Havenbrook.
Owasso
Clark, Barbara Jean, 62, State Farm estimator, died Friday, Oct 9. Services pending. Mowery.
Moon, Patsy Ruth, 85, homemaker, died Monday, Oct. 5. Visitation 9-11 a.m., service 11 a.m. Monday, both at Mowery Funeral Service Chapel. Mowery.
Shore, John Raymond, 80, American Airlines structural mechanic and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 6. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Mowery Funeral Service. Mowery.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!