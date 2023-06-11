If you have a favorite business, organization or person to nominate in the Tulsa World’s Best in the World contest, the deadline is coming up.

Nominations will be taken until Friday, June 16.

The contest was created by the Tulsa World to name the best of everything in Tulsa.

Nominate in more than 200 categories in these 14 areas: automotive, beauty and wellness, community, dining, education, finance, food and drink, fun and leisure, health care, home and garden, people of the year, pets, services and shopping.

When you nominate in 25 categories, you will automatically be entered into a drawing for your chance to win a $100 gift card to a nominated business of your choice.

If you don’t see your favorite business or person, you can write them in. Approved write-ins can take up to 72 hours to approve.

If you are a business owner, we have a free promotion kit to help promote your business on the ballot when it comes out. To make nominations and to get a free promotion kit for your business, go to tinyurl.com/bitw2023.

In last year’s contest, we had more than 92,000 votes to pick the winners.

We will have an in-person event to announce who won each award, just like last year at a ceremony that attracted more than 400 people.