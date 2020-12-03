David Bales, TU crowd-pleaser known as `Coach,' dies at 56

He had asthma and a condition that caused difficulty breathing, according to his sister, Ann Griffin. Once last year, it landed him in the hospital with pneumonia.

On Thursday morning, she found him unresponsive in his bedroom after he had eaten breakfast and watched a little television. Medical personnel worked to revive him and got slight readings for a pulse before deciding to take him to Hillcrest Medical Center, where he died around 11 a.m.

Griffin said she did not think his death was COVID-related.

But yes, she said, she certainly realized how many lives he had touched.

“Everybody knew him and everybody liked him,” she said. “He always had a big ol’ smile on his face. He was a big, happy person. He loved TU and everything about TU. I'm in shock right now. It’s unbelievable that my baby brother isn’t here.”

At times, Bales would wave his arms or pump his fists to get the crowd going.

At other times, he would whip off his signature sport coat — Bales never went anywhere without a coat and tie — lower himself into a crouch and glower furiously at the object of his displeasure, usually an official who had made a call against the Hurricane.