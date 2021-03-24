 Skip to main content
Dam highway to be closed March 30 between Keystone State Park, U.S. 412

All lanes of Oklahoma 151 over the Keystone Dam will be closed between the junction with US-412/US-64 and the entrance to Keystone State Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, for a project by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation has reported.

