All lanes of Oklahoma 151 over the Keystone Dam will be closed between the junction with US-412/US-64 and the entrance to Keystone State Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, for a project by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation has reported.
Dam highway to be closed March 30 between Keystone State Park, U.S. 412
- From Staff Reports
