D.C. Digest: Lankford's release of affidavit blocks ICE confirmation vote

Vote blocked: A controversial affidavit made public by U.S. Sen. James Lankford stopped a planned vote last week to confirm Texas lawman Ed Gonzalez as head of Immigration and Customs Services.

According to Lankford and published reports, Lankford released an affidavit signed by a former Houston Community College police officer who says he was called into a college official’s office to take a statement from Gonzalez’ wife, Melissa Gonzalez, that Ed Gonzalez had threatened her physically after he learned of an affair between her and college Chancellor Cesar Maldonado.

The Gonzalezes have reportedly denied that such an incident occurred, and a former spokesman for Gonzalez said on Twitter: “A politically ambitious lawyer peddled a salacious story to every news outlet in Houston. They all reviewed his ‘evidence’ and they all reached the same conclusion: It was bunk.”

Lankford, who has adamantly opposed Gonzalez’ nomination, seems to think there’s something to the account — or at least is willing to use it to hold up the confirmation.

“If these allegations of physical and violent domestic abuse are true, they are disqualifying for a law enforcement officer at any level and raise significant questions about the nominee,” Lankford said.

Blaming Joe: First District Congressman Kevin Hern called the United States’ sharply rising fuel prices an “energy crisis” that he traces to the day President Joe Biden was inaugurated.

“Biden is intentionally destroying the American way of life in an attempt to force a radical shift to Green New Deal policies that will overturn nearly every aspect of our lives,” Hern said last week.

Less partisan sources indicate that the energy situation is more complicated. Global oil and natural gas production dropped by 10% during the COVID-19 pandemic and lagged recovering demand even before the Ukrainian crisis, says analyst Patrick De Haan. Although the U.S. gets relatively little oil and no natural gas from Russia, the sanctions against it have a significant impact on global markets, De Haan said.

Nevertheless, no one argues that Biden and Democrats don’t advocate for less reliance on carbon fuels and more on renewables.

No-no Maduro: On a related note, 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin took the administration to task for contacting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro about stepping up oil and gas production, while Lankford filed legislation to block any new oil and gas production regulations.

“We sent individuals to Venezuela … to see if we could strike a deal to purchase oil from them,” Mullin told Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines. “Yet, the president of Venezuela has the strongest ties to Putin in Latin America.

“In your testimony, you said Russia uses oil to influence and coerce Europe. Yet are we not afraid the same thing can happen to the United States? … Are we not assessing that as a risk?” Mullin asked.

Heavy reading: Oklahoma’s congressional delegation split on last week’s mammoth budget bill, although most complained that it contained too much stuff Republicans didn’t want and Democrats did.

“If Congress is going to pass a $1.5 trillion spending package, I want to know exactly what’s in it,” said Mullin. “The full text of the 2,700-page bill was released in the middle of the night, giving no time for lawmakers to read it.”

That, Mullin theorized, was because Democrats hid untold “socialist priorities” in the must-pass measure.

“We are going in the wrong direction,” said Hern. “The federal government needs to start respecting the taxpayers by finding ways to actively cut spending rather than grow our deficits.”

“Yes” votes came from 4th District Congressman Tom Cole, a senior Republican on the House Appropriations Committee, and from the 3rd District’s Frank Lucas and 5th District’s Stephanie Bice.

Cole said the “process was needlessly drawn out by Democrats … trying to advance wildly expensive and partisan proposals.

“Although it is not the bill that I would have personally written, it represents a good compromise and includes numerous provisions that provide for the real priorities and funding needs of our country,” Cole said.

Lankford voted no on the final product, while Sen. Jim Inhofe remained isolated because of COVID-19 and did not vote.

“With American families facing record-high inflation and rising gas prices, taxpayers should not be forced to foot the bill for another trillion-plus-dollar spending bill full of earmarks, mandates, and overspending,” said Lankford.

Inhofe released a statement saying the bill “was not what Republicans would have written on our own” but endorsing its increases in military spending.

Dots and dashes: Inhofe remained out of action last week because of COVID-19, but that did not prevent him from expressing his opinion on a number of matters, including his skepticism about the Pentagon’s decision to decommission a fuel storage station in Hawaii and a need to invest more in the Western Pacific. … Lankford said he voted against last week’s U.S. Postal Service reform bill because, in part, of a provision that would move some retiree medical liability to Medicare. … Lucas warned of interest rates approaching those of the late 1970s and early 1980s. … Lankford was among Republicans calling on the Biden administration to coordinate with Poland to transfer aircraft and air defense systems to Ukraine. … Mullin signed onto a bill lifting the prohibition on U.S. citizens joining another nation’s military so that Americans can volunteer for the Ukrainian armed forces. … Lankford joined other Republicans calling for the end of mask mandates for air travelers.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

