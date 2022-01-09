D.C. Digest: Lankford says ending filibuster 'a threat to the Republic'

Some Republicans have also advocated for such things as national voter identification laws and are trying to stop New York City from allowing legal alien residents to vote in local elections.

Also at stake is the filibuster, a Senate tradition dating from the origins of Congress that allows a minority of members to block legislation. Originally it involved holding the floor through debate, but the rules have been modified several times over the year so that now it simply requires 60 votes out of 100.

"For over two centuries, the Senate is the one place in our government where minority opinions have a voice," Lankford said. "In 2017, 32 Senate Democrats signed a letter saying that the filibuster should not change — 27 of those Democrats are still in the Senate. Now that they are in power, they want to do whatever it takes to pass their progressive legislative agenda by changing the historic rules of our republic."