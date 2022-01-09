D.C. Digest: Lankford says ending filibuster 'a threat to the Republic'

Filibuster: Like a lot of Americans last week, U.S. Sen. James Lankford warned of threats to the democracy — but not from people storming the Capitol because they didn't like the outcome of the 2020 election.
Rather, Lankford and other Republicans were upset because Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer of New York said Democrats may change Senate rules to pass their voting rights bill without the 60 votes normally needed to bring a bill to the floor.
“Schumer’s threat to change the rules of the Senate unless he gets his way is not just a temper tantrum; it is a threat to our republic," said Lankford.
Lankford and essentially every other congressional Republican oppose the bill, which would impose sweeping conditions on voter registration and the conduct of elections. They contend that the measure would make illegal voting easier and that it violates the U.S. Constitution's provision that the "times, places and manner" for electing members of Congress shall be set by the state.
(The Constitution also gives Congress the right to "alter such regulations.")
Democrats counter that Republicans over the past decade have pushed through legislation that unfairly keeps lawful voters from casting ballots and that it is Republicans who sought to "nationalize" the 2020 presidential election after Democrat Joe Biden won.
Some Republicans have also advocated for such things as national voter identification laws and are trying to stop New York City from allowing legal alien residents to vote in local elections.
Also at stake is the filibuster, a Senate tradition dating from the origins of Congress that allows a minority of members to block legislation. Originally it involved holding the floor through debate, but the rules have been modified several times over the year so that now it simply requires 60 votes out of 100.
"For over two centuries, the Senate is the one place in our government where minority opinions have a voice," Lankford said. "In 2017, 32 Senate Democrats signed a letter saying that the filibuster should not change — 27 of those Democrats are still in the Senate. Now that they are in power, they want to do whatever it takes to pass their progressive legislative agenda by changing the historic rules of our republic."
Dots and dashes: Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, a senior Republican appropriator, said the Democrats won't get anywhere with spending proposals until they spend more on defense and less on social programs. … Lankford went on Larry Kudlow's Fox Business Channel program to extol the Trump administration's tax cuts. … Cole urged vaccination against COVID-19. … The White House announced that Oklahoma is eligible for $70.3 million from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, a $32 million increase from last year.
— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World
