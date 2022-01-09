 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
D.C. Digest: Lankford says ending filibuster 'a threat to the Republic'
0 Comments

D.C. Digest: Lankford says ending filibuster 'a threat to the Republic'

  • Updated
  • 0
VA Groundbreaking (copy)

James Lankford speaks to journalists before a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Veterans Hospital in Tulsa in October.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World file

Filibuster: Like a lot of Americans last week, U.S. Sen. James Lankford warned of threats to the democracy — but not from people storming the Capitol because they didn't like the outcome of the 2020 election.

Rather, Lankford and other Republicans were upset because Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer of New York said Democrats may change Senate rules to pass their voting rights bill without the 60 votes normally needed to bring a bill to the floor.

“Schumer’s threat to change the rules of the Senate unless he gets his way is not just a temper tantrum; it is a threat to our republic," said Lankford.

Lankford and essentially every other congressional Republican oppose the bill, which would impose sweeping conditions on voter registration and the conduct of elections. They contend that the measure would make illegal voting easier and that it violates the U.S. Constitution's provision that the "times, places and manner" for electing members of Congress shall be set by the state.

(The Constitution also gives Congress the right to "alter such regulations.")

Democrats counter that Republicans over the past decade have pushed through legislation that unfairly keeps lawful voters from casting ballots and that it is Republicans who sought to "nationalize" the 2020 presidential election after Democrat Joe Biden won.

Some Republicans have also advocated for such things as national voter identification laws and are trying to stop New York City from allowing legal alien residents to vote in local elections.

Also at stake is the filibuster, a Senate tradition dating from the origins of Congress that allows a minority of members to block legislation. Originally it involved holding the floor through debate, but the rules have been modified several times over the year so that now it simply requires 60 votes out of 100.

"For over two centuries, the Senate is the one place in our government where minority opinions have a voice," Lankford said. "In 2017, 32 Senate Democrats signed a letter saying that the filibuster should not change — 27 of those Democrats are still in the Senate. Now that they are in power, they want to do whatever it takes to pass their progressive legislative agenda by changing the historic rules of our republic."

Dots and dashes: Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, a senior Republican appropriator, said the Democrats won't get anywhere with spending proposals until they spend more on defense and less on social programs. … Lankford went on Larry Kudlow's Fox Business Channel program to extol the Trump administration's tax cuts. … Cole urged vaccination against COVID-19. … The White House announced that Oklahoma is eligible for $70.3 million from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, a $32 million increase from last year.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

Featured video:

Kevin Canfield, Andrea Eger, Kendrick Marshall, Michael Overall and Tim Stanley share their thoughts on the stories that stuck with them.

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'It just breaks my heart': Fiesta Bowl thriller marks end of the road for bonded Cowboys
OSU Sports Extra

'It just breaks my heart': Fiesta Bowl thriller marks end of the road for bonded Cowboys

  • Updated

Brennan Presley said the 2021 Cowboys were “the closest I have been with a team since high school.” Tay Martin, following his three-touchdown performance, called OSU’s chemistry this fall “unmatched.”

Guerin Emig: OSU came to the Fiesta Bowl to beat Notre Dame and wound up making history instead

OSU storms back on Notre Dame to win Fiesta Bowl, seals second 12-win season in school history

Guerin-teed it was quite a Fiesta Bowl: Brennan Presley made the play of the game, then gave the quote of the year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert