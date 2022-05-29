D.C. Digest: Lankford says Congress can't stop gun violence

Not my job: U.S. Sen. James Lankford rebuffed the notion that Congress should act to stop gun violence like the recent shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, N.Y.

“There is not a piece of legislation that is going to solve that,” Lankford said, according to Business Insider. “Saying, ‘I’m going to do something,’ isn’t sufficient.

“We have serious cultural issues, and we’ve got serious issues, obviously, with a child, 18 years old now,” said Lankford. “There’s zero chance that legislation is going to fix that.”

On Fox, Lankford said, “There are millions and millions of gun owners in America, and to be able to say this one 18-year-old is now going to wipe out gun ownership across the country is absolutely not acceptable.”

Left behind: Second District Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Markwayne Mullin blasted the Biden administration after the State Department asked to be relieved of a court order to speed up the processing of Special Immigrant Visas, or SIVs, for Afghans who helped the U.S. military prior to last summer’s takeover by the Taliban.

“They’re leaving them there because they don’t want the real story to get out,” Mullin told Newsmax. Mullin famously went on a freelance mission to extract refugees in the wake of last summer’s U.S. withdrawal.

The State Department says it is still overwhelmed and received more applications in two months last year than it had in the previous six years. It said processing times have improved but that the average wait is still about a year and a half.

Mullin and many others did not accept the explanation.

“It’s the complete disregard this administration has for what we did in Afghanistan,” Mullin said.

Dots and Dashes: The U.S. House of Representatives was in recess last week. … U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe backed Sweden’s and Finland’s applications to join NATO and endorsed the reappointment of Gen. Christopher Cavoli as commander of U.S. European Command and Supreme Allied Commander, Europe. … The USDA announced a proposed rule with important implications for northeastern Oklahoma poultry growers; the rule would require processors to be more transparent in their dealings with contract growers, the administration says. … Inhofe was among Republicans clamoring for information about Afghan refugees accepted into the country despite security concerns several months ago. … Mullin told Newsmax there is no debate about abortion in Oklahoma. … Lankford went to the U.S.-Mexico border to complain about sex offenders who’ve entered the country illegally and have been allowed to stay. He also called on Congress to legislatively “fix” the process that he said encourages people to seek asylum in the U.S. … An Inhofe op-ed in the Washington Times warned against letting the Biden administration and “far-left idealists” set infrastructure priorities. … Mullin said the administration has not responded to his questions about immigration policy. … Lankford and the other Republicans on the Senate Finance Committee asked the Internal Revenue Service to explain its decision in March 2021 to destroy 30 million tax return supporting documents to shorten a huge processing backlog. … Inhofe asked the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to extend by six months its determination of whether to relist the lesser prairie chicken under the Endangered Species Act. … Roughly six times as much was spent in 2021 lobbying for guns and gun rights as for lobbying for gun control, according to the Center for Responsive Government.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

Featured video:

