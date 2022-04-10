D.C. Digest: Lankford joins Republicans calling for hearing on border situation

Border beat: U.S. Sen. James Lankford kept up his complaints about U.S.-Mexico border security, joining other Republican senators Friday in demanding a Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on what they call the “Biden Border Crisis.”

Lankford and the others are in a stew because the administration is poised to discontinue so-called Title 42 protocols. Those procedures allow U.S. immigration officials to immediately expel immigrants to prevent the spread of a communicable disease such as COVID-19.

“I think our biggest issue is … there’s a request from the administration saying, ‘We need 10 billion more dollars because of the pandemic.’ There’s also a decision to say, ‘The pandemic’s over. The risk is over at the border.’ And there’s not even a requirement for individuals crossing the border to get a vaccine when they cross. It’s made available to them but not a requirement to be able to do that,” Lankford told Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

Lankford predicts ending those expulsions will trigger even greater pressure on the U.S.-Mexico border, which he describes as already chaotic. He joined a bipartisan group in sponsoring legislation to extend the Title 42 declaration.

On Friday, Lankford released a video with Chad Wolf, a controversial homeland security official in the Trump administration, in which Lankford said the Biden administration “is actually facilitating illegal immigration.”

More or less: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe and Environmental Protection Agency Director Michael Regan sparred over a proposed methane tax during a Senate hearing.

Inhofe said EPA has proposed “burdensome regulations” that will drive up fuel prices, but Regan said taxing methane emissions from oil and gas production could result in lower consumer prices because it will incentivize the capture more of the potent greenhouse gas.

“You’re saying a tax increase on methane, on oil and gas, can somehow be a lower energy cost for America. Is this what you’re saying?” Inhofe asked.

“I’m saying if properly designed, which is Congress’ responsibility, that a methane fee, according to the industry, might create complications,” Regan replied.

Inhofe remained skeptical.

“You know every time I hear this ‘according to the industry’ … my phone starts ringing off the hook saying, “I didn’t say that, I didn’t say that,” he said.

Dots and dashes: Lankford was among Republicans clamoring for an investigation into the five fetuses found in an anti-abortion rights activist’s Washington home. … Third District Congressman Frank Lucas proposed a set of penalties with financial implications for China should it be deemed threatening to Taiwan. … Lankford was among those protesting proposed changes to federal charter school regulations. … Second District Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Markwayne Mullin, who also got into the handwringing over the end of Title 42 expulsions, told Newsmax that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s threat to bus immigrants to Washington is “absolutely brilliant.” … Mullin announced his support for incentives encouraging domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing. … “Do I use it? No, I absolutely do not,” Lankford replied when asked by CNSNews whether he uses cannabis. … Lankford complained to Google about taking down YouTube videos that Google said contained inaccurate and/or misleading information. … First District Congressman Kevin Hern is speaking at his alma mater, Arkansas Tech, on April 20.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

