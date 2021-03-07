D.C. Digest: Inhofe tears into Defense Department nominee for 'hyper-partisanship'

Ledger-dujour: U.S. Sen. James Lankford said he wants to know where all of the COVID relief money already appropriated has been spent — or in some cases, not spent — before Democrats’ $1.9 trillion bill is voted on.

Republicans, including Lankford, maintain that tens and perhaps billions of dollars from previous relief measures have not been spent, and billions more lack adequate explanation.

“We’re not trying to be obstructionists,” Lankford insisted. “We’re just trying to get information. And quite frankly, when our team calls over to the White House and says can you give us the details of what’s unspent in this amount, I know it’s early in their presidency, and they’re still getting organized, but most of the time their answer is, ‘We’ll get back to you,’ and they never do.”