D.C. Digest: Inhofe tears into Defense Department nominee for 'hyper-partisanship'

Sticks ‘n stones: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe ripped into the Biden administration’s nominee for undersecretary of defense for policy, accusing Colin Kahl of “hyper-partisanship” and guilty of mean-tweeting former President Donald Trump.
“Your public policy positions have been couched in partisan politics rather than fact-based analysis,” said Inhofe, ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, during Kahl’s confirmation hearing on Thursday.
Democrat Mazie Hirono of Hawaii called Republican complaints about Kahl “pretty rich” in light of Trump’s social media habits, and she and other Democrats said Republicans’ real opposition to Kahl is rooted in his involvement in the 2015 Iran nuclear treaty negotiated by former President Barack Obama.
Inhofe himself said, he “would have a hard time supporting your nomination because of your previous policy positions, unless you’ve learned from some of the mistakes you’ve made.”
No-no: Oklahoma’s all-Republican House delegation was unanimous in opposition to Democrats’ sweeping election and policy reform measures adopted last week.
Echoing their party’s talking points, the Oklahoma members said HR 1, the For the People Act, federalizes elections and weakens protections against illegal voting.
“Our top priority should be assuring the American people that our elections will be conducted in a free and fair manner, and that their votes are safe and secure. This bill does not meet that simple threshold,” said 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern.
“H.R. 1 would surely disrupt and infringe upon the role states play in conducting their elections,” said 3rd District Congressman Frank Lucas. “I strongly support encouraging Americans to exercise their right to vote and ensuring access is not denied to voters, but H.R. 1 does nothing but perpetuate House Democrats’ efforts to pass hurried, misguided, partisan bills under the guise of being for the American people.”
Democrats argue the bill would prevent states from suppressing voter turnout and curb the rapid rise of “dark money” — money that cannot be traced to its original source — in American politics.
Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin called the law enforcement reform measure an “attempt to defund the police.”
Law enforcement is mostly funded by local governments, but the measure in question does provide grants to encourage certain policies. It also would make it wrongful death lawsuits easier for the families of those killed by police, and outlaw certain tactics such as chokeholds.
Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina introduced similar but more limited legislation last year.
Ledger-dujour: U.S. Sen. James Lankford said he wants to know where all of the COVID relief money already appropriated has been spent — or in some cases, not spent — before Democrats’ $1.9 trillion bill is voted on.
Republicans, including Lankford, maintain that tens and perhaps billions of dollars from previous relief measures have not been spent, and billions more lack adequate explanation.
“We’re not trying to be obstructionists,” Lankford insisted. “We’re just trying to get information. And quite frankly, when our team calls over to the White House and says can you give us the details of what’s unspent in this amount, I know it’s early in their presidency, and they’re still getting organized, but most of the time their answer is, ‘We’ll get back to you,’ and they never do.”
Dots and dashes: Lankford and Inhofe joined a raft of Republican senators in legislation to prohibit financial institutions from refusing to lend money to fossil fuel companies for “political reasons.” ... Mullin spoke at some length during a sub-committee hearing about how telemedicine has benefited his rural district and specifically his son Jim, who suffered a serious head injury a little more than a year ago and meets virtually with his neurosurgeons while at home in Adair County. ... Lankford was among Republicans asking the Biden administration to withdraw Xavier Becerra’s nomination for Secretary of Health and Human Services.
— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World
