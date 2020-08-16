Members of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation lauded the Trump administration’s lifting of regulations related to methane emissions from oil and gas production, processing, transmission and storage, an action sought be oil and gas interests in the state and elsewhere.
U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe said the new rules are “the right call” and the Obama administration regulations they repeal were “unnecessary.”
“They offered no environmental benefit as methane emissions are under ten percent of all greenhouse gas emissions, and the oil and gas industry had already reduced methane emissions by more than 40 percent between 2006 and 2012,” Inhofe said.
“Methane emissions from oil and natural gas have significantly declined in recent decades without multiple, overlapping federal regulations,” said 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin, a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
Methane is the largest component of natural gas and scientists say that, by volume, it is 25 times more harmful to the atmosphere than carbon dioxide.
The oil and gas industry says it is in company’s own self interest to capture as much methane as possible and so most regulation is an unnecessary burden.
Environmentalists say oil and gas production is the No. 2 source of methane in the environment and the industry has not done a good job containing it.
Abortion tax: U.S. Sen. James Lankford said he wants the Internal Revenue Service disallow medical income tax deductions related to abortion, except in cases in which the mother’s life is in danger.
Lankford, in a letter to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, said non-emergency abortions are not medical in nature and therefore should not be tax deductible.
Lankford also maintained that health insurance premiums for plans that cover abortion should be disallowed as well.
Dots and dashes: Inhofe and Lankford joined a group of lawmakers pressing the State Department to not use foreign aid funds to support abortion. ... Lankford said last week’s treaty between Israel and the United Arab Emirates was “arguably the most significant peace development in the Middle East in a quarter century.” ... Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole also called the agreement “historic.” ... Lankford told Fox News’ Lou Dobbs to “check the facts” after Dobbs accused him — falsely, Lankford said — of holding up a Senate investigation of the Obama administration. ... Legislation co-sponsored by Inhofe to create a Route 66 Centennial Commission passed the Senate. ... Lankford joined two Democrats in sponsoring legislation to facilitate telework for federal employees.
