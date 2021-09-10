D.C. Digest: Farmers caught in the middle of tax fight

Dots and dashes: Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, who was working in Washington as a highly paid consultant when a jetliner crashed into the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001, told the Los Angeles Times, "I don’t know if I would have run (for Congress) if I hadn’t seen that event.” ... Third District Congressman Frank Lucas, the top-ranked Republican on the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, said the appropriations bill adopted by the panel last week "isn’t about sustainably or strategically funding research and development. We’re throwing money at agencies with almost no direction on how it is to be spent." ... Sen. James Lankford joined the other Republicans on the Senate Finance Committee in demanding open discussion on the $3.5 trillion spending bill wending its way through Congress.