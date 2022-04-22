 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
D.C. Digest: Congressman Tom Cole becomes long-serving American Indian congressman

Dots and dashes: Congress was in recess last week. … Fourth District Congressman and Chickasaw citizen Tom Cole last week claimed the record for the longest U.S. House tenure —7,049 days and counting — of any American Indian. … Second District Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Markwayne Mullin is among 39 House sponsors of legislation to remove sexual harassment cases from the military chain of command. … Mullin also headed up a protest to the Biden administration concerning transgender athletes competing against women. … Politico reported that 37 organizations have lined up in opposition to a bill by Sens. James Lankford and Democrat Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona that would block the Biden administration from ending a COVID-related policy that allows for immediate expulsion of undocumented immigrants. … Mullin complained to the Internal Revenue Service about a reportedly mountainous backlog of unprocessed claims while also protesting the Biden administration's intention to hire more people at the agency.

Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

