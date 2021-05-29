Curtis
Curtis is a 4 year old, 13 lbs male white miniature poodle. Curtis is a nice little guy who is... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Experts in Tulsa have been telling people to “wait and see” for several weeks. But the question is: how long do we wait to find out if crapemyrtles are dead?
- Updated
Some prominent African American leaders want nothing to do with Greenwood Rising, but many other Tulsans are eager to see what it's all about.
- Updated
Built at the wrong time and in the wrong place, both hotels changed hands and rebranded themselves multiple times over the years.
- Updated
"We have hopes to reschedule later in this 100th commemorative year," organizers said in a statement.
Revisit the history of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: Complete coverage here
Visits with centenarian Tulsa Race Massacre survivors will stay possible through interactive exhibit unveiled at Gilcrease Museum
Cornel West calls for peace, truth in addressing 'vicious contempt' of Race Massacre
City, economic groups plan to pour $4 million into new Greenwood entrepreneurial services
- Updated
President Joe Biden is expected in Tulsa on June 1 during commemoration of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre centennial, the White House confirmed Tuesday.
Related: Race Massacre Centennial events begin this week, continue into next
- Updated
The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council approved a proposal Thursday evening to use part of its federal COVID-19 relief funds to provide $2,000 in direct assistance to each of its more than 392,000 citizens.
News from area restaurants.
Watch Now: Remember & Rise event collapsed after frantic week of meetings, emails and talks about survivor payments
- Updated
Emails obtained by the Tulsa World indicate discussions between the attorney for the last known survivors and the Race Massacre Centennial Commission broke down days before the commemoration event was canceled.
- Updated
Hunter has held the post since 2017, when he was appointed to fill the position left vacant when Scott Pruitt resigned as state attorney general to lead the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The Oscar-nominated star posted a shirtless picture of himself spending a joyful moment by the pool to Instagram Monday, captioned: "Trans bb's first swim trunks."