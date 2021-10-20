Credit rating agency affirms GRDA's A-plus stable rating

A New York-based credit rating agency affirmed Grand River Dam Authority’s A-plus stable rating earlier this month.
In doing so, Fitch Ratings noted that GRDA's low operating costs anchor its competitive position and provide customers with an economic incentive to continue purchasing from the company. Fitch also noted that "GRDA’s operating flexibility has benefited from a well-diversified resource mix."
GRDA, the state's largest public electric utility, currently maintains the highest credit ratings in its history from the three major credit rating agencies: Fitch, Moody’s Investor Service and Standard & Poor’s.
Rhett Morgan
Staff Writer
I'm in my fourth decade as a reporter. I cover real-estate development, manufacturing, aerospace, entrepreneurship and all other topics related to the Work and Money section.
