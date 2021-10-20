 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Credit rating agency affirms GRDA's A-plus stable rating
0 Comments

Credit rating agency affirms GRDA's A-plus stable rating

  • 0

A New York-based credit rating agency affirmed Grand River Dam Authority’s A-plus stable rating earlier this month.

In doing so, Fitch Ratings noted that GRDA's low operating costs anchor its competitive position and provide customers with an economic incentive to continue purchasing from the company. Fitch also noted that "GRDA’s operating flexibility has benefited from a well-diversified resource mix."

GRDA, the state's largest public electric utility, currently maintains the highest credit ratings in its history from the three major credit rating agencies: Fitch, Moody’s Investor Service and Standard & Poor’s.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News