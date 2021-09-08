Creative Oklahoma announces new entrepreneurs for mentoring program

Creative Oklahoma announced Oklahoma Entrepreneur Mentoring Program (OKEMP)’s addition of 10 dynamic and industry-pushing entrepreneurs to its mentoring program, including two from northeast Oklahoma.

OKEMP is licensed from and modeled after the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Venture Mentoring Service (MIT VMS).

OKEMP is a nonprofit program providing free in-person mentoring and business coaching to emerging entrepreneurs for the entirety of their entrepreneurial journey.

Each entrepreneur is matched with a core team of senior-level, seasoned Oklahoma business leaders who volunteer their time and talents as mentors.

OKEMP’s team mentoring approach is founded on the premise that when an entrepreneur is connected with a team of highly-qualified volunteer mentors for objective, un-conflicted advice — the entrepreneur and their business is more likely to succeed.

OKEMP provides the entrepreneurs with direct, actionable and pragmatic advice informed by the mentors’ knowledge and real-world experience.

Before this year, the program concentrated its selected candidates from the Oklahoma City metro area but is now expanded to other areas within the state.