Creative Oklahoma announces new entrepreneurs for mentoring program

Creative Oklahoma announced Oklahoma Entrepreneur Mentoring Program (OKEMP)’s addition of 10 dynamic and industry-pushing entrepreneurs to its mentoring program, including two from northeast Oklahoma.
OKEMP is licensed from and modeled after the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Venture Mentoring Service (MIT VMS).
OKEMP is a nonprofit program providing free in-person mentoring and business coaching to emerging entrepreneurs for the entirety of their entrepreneurial journey.
Each entrepreneur is matched with a core team of senior-level, seasoned Oklahoma business leaders who volunteer their time and talents as mentors.
OKEMP’s team mentoring approach is founded on the premise that when an entrepreneur is connected with a team of highly-qualified volunteer mentors for objective, un-conflicted advice — the entrepreneur and their business is more likely to succeed.
OKEMP provides the entrepreneurs with direct, actionable and pragmatic advice informed by the mentors’ knowledge and real-world experience.
Before this year, the program concentrated its selected candidates from the Oklahoma City metro area but is now expanded to other areas within the state.
Area entrepreneurs selected for participation are:
Bryan Meador, Plant Seads, Afton. Plant Seads makes sustainable products that empower people to live well in a changing environment.
“We do this by creating adaptive solutions that mitigate the effects of climate change in simple and practical ways. Our designs are manufactured in the USA from sustainable materials and offered at a price point that is accessible to everyone,” according to a news release.
Mitchell Sims, Nesso Services Inc. DBA PigTracks, Tulsa. A SaaS platform connecting remote pipeline assets to the cloud, in real-time, so pipeline service teams can be more effective and efficient while executing pipeline integrity projects.
Launched in early 2019, OKEMP has entrepreneurs in industries as varied as health & human services, gun death prevention technologies, wound care nanotechnology, and nonprofit.
“One of the most important ways we can foster a vibrant innovation-based economy is by helping our Oklahoma entrepreneurs grow and stay right here in our state,” said Meloyde Blancett, Creative Oklahoma’s executive director. “That’s our mission and we are anxious to be growing the mentoring effort.”