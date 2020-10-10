CPHS football: Sandites fall to BT Washington, 49-0

Boone connected on his first five passes in the game, the last a 50-yard scoring strike on a play action toss to Demitrius Prudom down the middle of the field for a 14-0 Hornet lead 50 seconds into the second quarter.

CPHS committed four turnovers, three of which came in the first half alone. The Sandites’ first giveaway came on a deflected Ty Pennington pass that Arkansas commit Keuan Parker picked off at the Sand Springs 36. Two plays later, McKinney dodged several Sandite defenders during his 29-yard run to the endzone.

Prudom scored for the second time, this time on defense as he scooped up a CPHS fumble and sprinted 35 yards for a touchdown and a 28-0 lead with three minutes left in the second quarter. Two plays later, Ahmad Scott picked off a Sandite deep ball near midfield. Boone and the Hornets capitalized when he found Drew for a 36-yard scoring strike down the sideline with 1:04 left in the second quarter for a five-touchdown margin.

Boone’s final TD toss came on a 16-yard throw to Jalen Teague with 4:02 remaining in the third. Isaac Covington capped the Hornets’ scoring with an 8-yard TD run with 3:16 left in the game.

Despite facing a 35-0 deficit to begin the third quarter, Klinck said he was pleased with his team’s effort in the second half.