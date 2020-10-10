CPHS football: Sandites fall to BT Washington, 49-0

TULSA – Sand Springs first-year coach Bobby Klinck described Friday’s game at Booker T. Washington as a “humbling” experience for his Sandites.
The Class 6AII No. 5-ranked Hornets scored on their first three possessions and tallied a 28-point second quarter. Conversely, Charles Page High School tallied just 53 total yards of offense on a miserable night for the No. 8 Sandites all around as they fell 49-0 inside S.E. Williams Stadium.
“We’ve kind of lived a charmed season,” said Klinck, whose team fell to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in District 6AII-2 play after seeing their three-game winning streak come to an end. “Sometimes you’re going to get humbled and maybe we needed that … This one was on me. I didn’t do a good enough job of preparing them.”
BTW quarterback Lathan Boone completed 19-of-25 passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns. Jordan Drew caught six passes for 113 yards and a touchdown. D.J. McKinney Jr. ran for 92 yards and two scores on 22 carries.
McKinney got BTW on the board when he capped off a 13-play, 80-yard march with a 7-yard touchdown run on 4th and 1. The Hornets converted three third downs on the series, including a pair of 3rd and 13 situations.
“You can always look at that stuff and see those plays where you have a chance to get off the field,” Klinck said. “When you are facing a good team like that, you’ve got to execute.”
Boone connected on his first five passes in the game, the last a 50-yard scoring strike on a play action toss to Demitrius Prudom down the middle of the field for a 14-0 Hornet lead 50 seconds into the second quarter.
CPHS committed four turnovers, three of which came in the first half alone. The Sandites’ first giveaway came on a deflected Ty Pennington pass that Arkansas commit Keuan Parker picked off at the Sand Springs 36. Two plays later, McKinney dodged several Sandite defenders during his 29-yard run to the endzone.
Prudom scored for the second time, this time on defense as he scooped up a CPHS fumble and sprinted 35 yards for a touchdown and a 28-0 lead with three minutes left in the second quarter. Two plays later, Ahmad Scott picked off a Sandite deep ball near midfield. Boone and the Hornets capitalized when he found Drew for a 36-yard scoring strike down the sideline with 1:04 left in the second quarter for a five-touchdown margin.
Boone’s final TD toss came on a 16-yard throw to Jalen Teague with 4:02 remaining in the third. Isaac Covington capped the Hornets’ scoring with an 8-yard TD run with 3:16 left in the game.
Despite facing a 35-0 deficit to begin the third quarter, Klinck said he was pleased with his team’s effort in the second half.
“I told them at halftime how you play in the second half is going to be a big indicator of how things go the rest of your season,” Klinck said. “We still played with great effort. We got a little frustrated but I do think they didn’t give up.”
CPHS was without senior strong safety/outside linebacker Brycen Peterman, who missed with a leg injury a week after he recovered three fumbles in the win over Muskogee. Junior Conner Light replaced Peterman in the starting lineup.
The Sandites return to action Thursday due to fall break when they host No. 1 and two-time defending state champion Bixby (5-0, 2-0).
