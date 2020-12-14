CPHS boys split road games at Inola, Bartlesville

INOLA – Marlo Fox continued his strong offensive start to the season Monday, Dec. 7 in the first round of the Jerry O’Quinn Inola Tournament.

The Sand Springs senior guard scored a game-high 28 points and led the Sandites to a 56-44 first-round win over the host Longhorns. CPHS was, however, unable to continue in the tournament due to quarantine.

Fox made five 3-pointers and knocked down 5-of-6 free throws. Fox tallied 10 points of the Sandites’ 12 first-quarter points as they remained tied with Inola through the first eight minutes.

Jason Clark added 11 points for CPHS, nine of which came in the second half for the Sandites. CPHS sank 10 of 13 free throws in the midst of a 22-point fourth quarter to pull away for the win. Cason Savage tallied six points and Ethan Oakley chipped in with four.

Bartlesville 75, CPHS 56 (Dec. 8): Adam Nakvinda scored a game-high 25 points and teammate David Castillo added 20 points as the Bruins used a strong second half to stun the Sandites in Bartlesville.

Less than 24 hours after winning a first-round tournament game on the road in Inola, the Sandites trailed just 33-31 at halftime. But Bartlesville outscored Charles Page High School by 17 in the second half as it pulled away for the win.

Clark led CPHS with 24 points, all of which came in the first three quarters. Fox tallied 11 points while Oakley had seven points. Corbin Fisher and Ryan Shoemaker had five each.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.