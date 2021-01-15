 Skip to main content
CPHS basketball: Eric Savage set to face familiar colleague in Port City Classic

Coaching connection

Sand Springs' Eric Savage (left) and Collinsville's Todd Anderson were both on the Tulsa Memorial boys basketball staff at the same time. Savage and Anderson's current teams will square off Thursday in the first round of the Port City Classic.

 Shawn Hein

Eric Savage will see a familiar face in Thursday’s first round of the Port City Classic in Catoosa.

Savage and Sand Springs will take on Collinsville at 8:30 p.m. at Catoosa High School. The Cardinals are led by Todd Anderson, a former assistant under Savage during their days together at Tulsa Memorial.

Like Savage’s resurgence job at Charles Page High School, Anderson has revived a once struggling Cardinal basketball program. Anderson guided Collinsville to the 5A state tournament in 2019, the program’s first appearance in 43 years, and a regional championship a year ago.

CPHS, 4-2 overall going into Friday’s game against Union, will look to build on its momentum from a 20-point romp of rival Sapulpa earlier in the week.

Should the Sandites knock off Collinsville, they will face the Bishop Kelley-Tulsa Edison winner in the Port City semifinals. First round matchups on the other side of the bracket include Owasso against host Catoosa and Victory Christian against Tahlequah.

Port City Classic

At Catoosa High School

Thursday, Jan. 21

Owasso at Catoosa, 11:30 a.m.

Victory Christian vs. Tahlequah, 5:30 p.m.

Bishop Kelley vs. Tulsa Edison, 2:30 p.m.

Sand Springs vs. Collinsville, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 22

Owasso-Catoosa loser vs. Victory Christian-Tahlequah loser, 11:30 a.m.

Bishop Kelley-Tulsa Edison loser vs. Sand Springs-Collinsville loser, 2:30 p.m.

Owasso-Catoosa winner vs. Victory Christian-Tahlequah winner, 5:30 p.m.

Bishop Kelley-Tulsa Edison winner vs. Sand Springs-Collinsville winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 23

7th place, 11:30 a.m.

5th place, 2:30 p.m.

3rd place, 5:30 p.m.

Championship, 8:30 p.m.

