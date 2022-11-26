 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL | PURDUE 71, OKLAHOMA ST. 65

Cowgirls drop Cancun finale 71-65 to Purdue

The Oklahoma State's women's basketball team came out on the short end of a 71-65 contest against Purdue Saturday at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico on Saturday.

The Cowgirls finished the Women's Cancun Challenge with a 2-1 mark after knocking off Florida State and Harvard.

Naomie Alnatas finished with a game-high 23 points for OSU, and was joined in double figures by Terryn Milton, who had 15, and Lexy Keys, who finished with 14.

OSU struggled offensively in the first quarter, hitting just five of its 18 shots in the period and trailed 18-13 after the first 10 minutes. Purdue stretched the margin to 23-13 before Alnatas went on a 10-0 run, jumpstarting the Cowgirls and powering them to a 32-27 lead at the half.

The lead went back and forth throughout the second half, and Keys drilled back-to-back 3-pointers to move OSU in front at 63-60 with 3:47 to go. But Purdue answered with a 9-0 run to take the lead for good.

Alnatas was named to the event's all-tournament team after averaging 20 points over OSU's three games.

PURDUE 71, OKLAHOMA ST. 65

PURDUE (6-1): Harper 2-5 0-0 4, Hardin 0-2 1-2 1, Layden 2-9 0-0 6, Petree 8-15 3-4 20, Terry 4-8 3-5 11, Woltman 1-1 0-0 2, Ellis 3-7 4-4 12, Smith 1-3 1-1 3, Learn 2-2 8-10 12, Totals 23-52 20-26 71

OKLAHOMA ST. (6-2): Collins 1-4 3-7 5, Alnatas 8-15 2-2 23, Chastain 2-9 0-4 4, Keys 4-14 3-4 14, Milton 5-9 5-6 15, Garzon 1-2 0-0 2, Jackson 0-1 0-2 0, Tramble 1-5 0-1 2, De Lapp 0-0 0-0 0, Asi 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 22-60 13-26 65

Purdue;18;9;19;25;—;71

Oklahoma St.;13;19;12;21;—;65

3-Point Goals: Purdue 5-21 (Harper 0-2, Hardin 0-2, Layden 2-8, Petree 1-4, Ellis 2-4, Smith 0-1), Oklahoma St. 8-28 (Alnatas 5-11, Chastain 0-4, Keys 3-8, Garzon 0-1, Tramble 0-3, Asi 0-1). Assists: Purdue 12 (Terry 6), Oklahoma St. 11 (Milton 4). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Purdue 39 (Terry 7), Oklahoma St. 36 (Collins 8). Total Fouls: Purdue 21, Oklahoma St. 17. Technical Fouls: None. A: 136.

Women's Cancun Challenge

