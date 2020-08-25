In 1843, Presbyterian missionary Dr. Robert M. Loughridge entered Indian Territory and established the Koweta Mission to serve among the Creek Indians. That important date in history is incorporated in the name of 1843 on Broadway, an upscale restaurant that now anchors the south end of Coweta’s downtown Broadway District.
1843 on Broadway has been open for two months now, and on Saturday, Aug. 22, business partners Clint McKinney and Joe and Kellie Howard, were joined by city officials and guests to celebrate the restaurant’s grand opening.
Getting to that point took a little bit of time. After all, McKinney and the Howards took a building that was constructed in 1911 down to the dirt floor downstairs and rebuilt from the floor up, bringing everything up to code.
The upstairs features a full bar with lounge area for guests to visit and enjoy drinks away from the restaurant’s hustle and bustle.
“Every time we turned around, we picked up a board and found something else. It was quite the venture,” McKinney said. “It’s been a long, hard road, but one of the easier roads after you get the money out of the way and the hard work with one another.”
Their downtown business investment on the restaurant totals over half a million dollars.
The Howards purchased the building to put in a restaurant, but have never been in the restaurant business. That’s where McKinney, an established restaurant owner in Broken Arrow’s Rose District, came in. Coweta City Manager Roger Kolman encouraged them to meet.
McKinney said God brings people together for a reason.
Joe Howard said the City of Coweta has worked well with them from the start, “acting more like a partner than an authority.” McKinney called Coweta “one of the nicest welcoming cities to work with.”
McKinney said the community’s response to the opening of 1843 on Broadway has been great and overwhelming.
“It has exceeded my expectations of what I thought it would be when we opened,” McKinney said. “Coweta and surrounding areas is great people and I couldn’t be happier to be here.”
“Our first two or three nights, the community was so supportive we were running out of food,” Howard chimed in. “A lot of that is due to people seeing the different stages of how our construction process was going.”
Kolman said recent citizen surveys in Coweta reflected a need for a sit-down restaurant downtown where patrons can do lunch and dinner. He applauded the Howards and McKinney for making that investment to bring the amenity here.
“The idea is to keep people as close to home as possible. During a pandemic, that’s a bigger idea,” Kolman said. “People want to stay close to home, but have the ability to go out in their hometown to sit down and eat lunch and dinner. 1843 on Broadway fills that mission.
“It’s heartening to see people want to make a significant investment in our community — especially during a national emergency,” the city manager continued. “It shows great pride in their community and investment in the future. It shows Coweta is moving in the right direction.”
Howard said people want to take pride in their community, and that he, his wife, and McKinney want to help revitalize Coweta’s downtown area.
“It’s great where you don’t have to go to another town to sit down and talk.”
McKinney said he would like to see more of Coweta’s downtown buildings remodeled and people follow in their footsteps to grow downtown.
Howard assures he and his business partners are not done yet. They plan to offer other things downtown soon that everyone will be excited about.
McKinney confirmed they have already started phase two with building Coweta’s downtown.
Kolman said with the additions of new businesses anchoring downtown and the expansion of others, the question of where downtown is will quickly go away.
“People will know where the Broadway District is and want to come here,” Kolman said.
Howard said the entire venture worked because of their relationship with the city.
“That’s what you get when you come to a small town and do business,” he said. “This is a new day and if they come this way, they’ll see what a good experience this is.”