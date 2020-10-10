Coweta Volleyball claims Metro Lakes Conference crown

Working the final week of the regular season, the Coweta Lady Tigers defeated Claremore 3-0 on Oct. 6 to secure their ninth straight Metro Lakes Conference championship.

Coweta had set scores of 25-16, 25-10 and 25-15 for the win.

The Lady Tigers had seven serving aces, 31 kills, eight block, 25 assists and 49 digs.

Leading the way individually were Alexxia Mercer with 12 kills, Kamryn Lydens with 15 assists, Madison Swift with three blocks and Kaycee Stiles with three serving aces and 19 digs.

“It was a great game. We started slow and flat footed and recognized that mid-way through the first set. I made some adjustments to the line up during the second and third sets. Those changes were good for us,” Head Coach Tony Ramos said.

On Thursday, the Lady Tigers completed the regular season by hosting Tulsa East Central. Coweta won 3-0 to complete a 19-7 regular season.

The Lady Cardinals had their Senior Night game cancelled on Oct. 6. Therefore, Coweta volleyball stepped up and provided a Senior Night experience for East Central seniors Yanela Trejo, Paulina Camarillo and Mary Hitz prior to the match.