Coweta ushers in Christmas season

Coweta Colorguard members dance to a Christmas tune during the Coweta Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.
Coweta Girl Scouts and their parents wave to motorists along the Coweta Christmas Parade route Saturday, Dec. 5 in the downtown Broadway District.
Coweta High School Homecoming Queens Kendyl Doss and Olivia Wooten, along with Homecoming King John Jones, were among the participants in the Coweta Christmas Parade held Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.
This colorful float entry representating Yvette's Gifts & Events was one of a handful that participated in the 2020 Christmas Parade hosted Dec. 5 by the Coweta Rotary Club.
Sarah and Kirk Wells work to make sure their leg lamp from "A Christmas Story" is working in front of the Oklahoma Farm Bureau office in downtown Coweta.
Scenes from the 2020 Coweta Christmas Parade held Saturday, Dec. 5 in the downtown Broadway District.
Members of Rolling Thunder served as grand marshals of the 2020 Coweta Christmas Drive-Through Parade held Saturday, Dec. 5 in downtown Coweta.
Santa Claus makes a grand entry into Coweta on top of a fire truck during the 2020 Coweta Christmas Parade held Saturday, Dec. 5.
Representatives on the Wagoner County Republican Party float smile and wave for the camera at the 2020 Coweta Christmas Parade hosted Saturday, Dec. 5 by the Coweta Rotary Club.
The 2020 Coweta Christmas Parade hosted Saturday, Dec. 5 by the Coweta Rotary Club had a different look from years past.
The Dec. 5 event featured entries parked along the sides of Broadway Street while patrons drove through town and viewed them from their automobiles.
Many others milled around to visit, shop and enjoy music of the season from the Coweta Tiger Pride Band who set up concert formation on Sycamore Street.
A number of Rolling Thunder members made their way through the downtown business district as grand marshals of the drive-through event. Santa was also featured on top of a Coweta fire truck.
While participation in the parade was down this year, the spirit of Christmas was alive and well.
For a related online photo gallery, go to www.wagonercountyat.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!