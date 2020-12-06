 Skip to main content
Coweta ushers in Christmas season

Coweta ushers in Christmas season

The 2020 Coweta Christmas Parade hosted Saturday, Dec. 5 by the Coweta Rotary Club had a different look from years past.

The Dec. 5 event featured entries parked along the sides of Broadway Street while patrons drove through town and viewed them from their automobiles.

Many others milled around to visit, shop and enjoy music of the season from the Coweta Tiger Pride Band who set up concert formation on Sycamore Street.

A number of Rolling Thunder members made their way through the downtown business district as grand marshals of the drive-through event. Santa was also featured on top of a Coweta fire truck.

While participation in the parade was down this year, the spirit of Christmas was alive and well.

