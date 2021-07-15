Coweta’s Alexxia Mercer, Kaycee Stiles, gearing up for Large East All-State volleyball game

“There were hard days,” Mercer said. “Summers were especially hard because of summer camp for both sports. At the same time, it was a lot of fun because I was never bored.”

She plans to go to The University of Oklahoma to focus on school in the fall with her twin sister, Allyson, by her side. Allyson was also selected as a Tulsa World honorable mention for basketball in April.

“It is so amazing and sad because it is my last time playing volleyball representing Coweta and last time playing volleyball in general,” she said. “It’s very bittersweet.”

As for Stiles, she started on the varsity volleyball squad even earlier - as a freshman. In 2021, she was what Coach Ramos calls, “the team’s defensive leader” and the class 5A defensive player of the year.

She’ll be continuing her volleyball career at First Scott Community College, in Fort Scott, Kansas and will continue to compete with her sister. Heather Stiles currently studies and plays volleyball at Coffeyville Community College in Coffeyville, Kansas.

“My sister and I are best friends so playing each other on the court and being with her all the time—and our competitive spirts were just – we butt heads a lot but we never get actually mad at each other,” Stiles said.