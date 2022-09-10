Coweta’s 47th Fall Festival ready for three-day run

What possible comparison could there be between the Louisville, Ky., Derby Festival and Coweta’s Fall Festival?

While the size of the events is markedly different, the work behind the scene is exactly the same!

Louisville’s business community rallies around a little horse race called the Kentucky Derby. It also helps generate a nice chunk of the city’s working tax revenue for a year in just one week.

Still, Coweta’s annual event has aged nicely and helps the local economy in its own proud way.

The annual Fall Festival three-day event is Sept. 15-17 in downtown Coweta. It will feature in great abundance music, fun, food, pageants, a parade and plenty of amusement rides.

The festival theme is “Celebrating the 70s … When it All Began” (When the Coweta Chamber formed and they started hosting Fall Festival).

Here is a rundown on what to expect:

• The following individual ticket prices for carnival rides at the 47th Annual Coweta Fall Festival will feature fun from Great Plains Amusements.

Wristbands are good for unlimited rides during ONE session only. They change with each session.

There are three wristband sessions in all – from 5-10 p.m. Thursday, 5-11 p.m. Friday and noon-5 p.m. Saturday.

If you purchased an advance ride pass for $25, it is good for ONE wristband session on the midway. You simply trade your pass in at the ticket booth to receive an all-you-can-ride wristband for that one session.

Also, there are no refunds or exchanges.

Unlimited ride passes sold on the midway during the festival are $30.

Individual ticket prices are set by Great Plains Amusements:

1 Ticket - $2

28 Tickets - $50

60 Tickets - $100

Kiddie Rides take 2 Tickets

Adult Rides take 3 tickets

Ferris Wheel and Zipper take 4 Tickets.

• The Festival Grand Marshals of the 47th Fall Festival Parade … the Miss Coweta Fall Festival title winners from the 1970s.

Congratulations to:

Miss Fall Festival 1975 Linda Todd-Fletcher.

Miss Fall Festival 1976 Jacki Easley Snider.

Miss Fall Festival 1977 Naomi Brunson Jamison.

Miss Fall Festival 1978 Ruthie Penny McKittrick.

And Miss Fall Festival 1979 Pat Lowater Stunkard for representing the Coweta Chamber of Commerce - Oklahoma as community ambassadors in the organization's early years.

The Parade celebration will be presented by DASON Fire & Water Restoration, Inc.

• The Coweta Fall Festival Pageants on Thursday night will feature 12 Little Miss contestants, 8 Junior Miss contestants and 5 Miss Fall Festival contestants.

• The Coweta’s Got Talent contest on Saturday night will feature approximately 22 entries.

• The car show is on Saturday.

• Expanded Food Alley will include 12 vendors, seating area on the west end. Approximately 50 arts/craft/information vendors along South Broadway.

• Kid friendly booths on the south end of the far west row by Centennial Plaza include face painting, a double Lego tent and a church booth featuring balloon animals. On the south end of the far east row will be a church sponsored tent featuring a baby changing station, private area for mothers to feed their infants and more.

• Temperatures are expected to be in the mid- to upper 90s, so be sure to stay hydrated … especially on Saturday.

• Bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy activities on the grandstand stage. There is limited bleacher seating.

• Commemorative T-shirts (orange tie dye) featuring our 1970s-style logo (full process color) will be available for purchase at the Coweta Chamber trailer near FNB Coweta and from tables in front of Tier Level Marketing next to Oklahoma Farm Bureau and 1843 Restaurant. They are $20 apiece.