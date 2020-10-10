Coweta overpowers East Central, 62-20

Never really threatened, yet constantly aware of East Central’s explosive offensive threat, the Coweta Tigers settled in Friday night at East Tulsa Sports Complex for a 62-20 District 5A-3 win.
Coweta scored 20 points in the first period and never looked back. Junior quarterback Gage Hamm completed 16 of 20 passes for 195 yards and three touchdowns and the Tigers rushed for 261 yards on 33 carries and four touchdowns in the win.
“Super tough opponent to contain, (I’ve) got to give East Central credit. They fought hard and made some big plays,” Coach Tim Harper said. “We know we have the potential to be very good, but sometimes we do not play up to that expectation.
“Our schedule is fixing to get much tougher starting next week with McAlester, then Shawnee and Tulsa Kelley are still ahead for us in district. We need to start playing to our potential.”
Coweta scored the first two touchdowns on a two-yard run by Gunnar McCollough and a 20-yard pass from Hamm to Brent Barlow. Brody Rucker adding the extra-point kicks.
East Central broke the first of two kickoff returns for touchdowns after the second Tiger score. William McGuire went 85 yards, but Coweta’s James Dougherty blocked the extra point kick.
Hamm ran 11 yards for Coweta’s third score of the period and a 20-6 advantage after the extra point was blocked.
The Tigers scored three times in the second period. Fullback William Mason broke tackles to score on a 15-yard run and Hamm passed to McCollough for a two-point conversion. Mason Ford scored the next touchdown on a 15-yard pass from Hamm, with the PAT no good.
East Central struck again on the kickoff return. McGuire went 78 yards to score and their extra-point kick was good.
To close out the half, Mason scored from nine yards out at the 4:22 mark. Owen McNatt kicked the extra point for a 41-20 Coweta advantage at halftime.
From that point on, the Tiger defense shut the Cardinals down. Offensively, Coweta scored their final three touchdowns in the third period.
Wesley Spohn scored on a 10-yard pass from Hamm and on an 18-yard sweep around the left side. Rucker added the extra points on both touchdowns.
Coweta’s final touchdown came on a pass from sophomore quarterback Avery Eischen to Braden Youngker. Rucker kicked his fifth extra point of the night to finish off the 62-20 win.
Defensively, Hank Searcy intercepted a second half pass to stop an East Central drive into Tiger territory. Jaxon Stidham led the Tigers with eight tackles, three of which were for losses.
Barlow led the Coweta receiving corps with three catches for 67 yards and a touchdown.
Hamm led the Tigers in rushing with nine carries for 87 yards and a touchdown.
Tulsa World Class 5A rankings have Tulsa Bishop Kelley (4-0, 2-0) moving to number one after Bixby defeated Midwest City Carl Albert. Coweta (4-1, 2-0) moved up to sixth and McAlester(4-1, 1-1) is listed at eighth, giving District 5A-3 three teams in the top 10.
The Coweta Tigers will travel to McAlester Thursday, Oct. 15 to face the Buffaloes. The Buffs were eliminated in the opening round of last year’s playoffs and finished with a 6-5 record.
McAlester Head Coach Forrest Mazey took Poteau to the 4A semi-finals in 2015 and 2018. He takes over a 5A program that had to rebound last year from their first consecutive losing seasons since 2004-05.
