Coweta man dies after Rogers County collision

A Coweta man has died after a collision involving a semi truck on the Will Rogers Turnpike in Rogers County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Andrew Hughes, 35, of Coweta, was a passenger in a 1997 Chevrolet S10 truck driven by a Coweta woman on the Will Rogers Turnpike five miles east of Claremore when the collision with a 2001 Peterbilt driven by a Wisconsin man occurred about 6:40 a.m. Tuesday, troopers said.

The driver of both vehicles refused treatment at the scene, but Hughes was transported by helicopter to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition with head, internal, arm and leg injuries, troopers said.

Another passenger in the Chevrolet truck, a Coweta woman, was taken by ambulance to a Tulsa hospital in serious condition with head, internal, arm and leg injuries.

Hughes died Wednesday from the injuries he sustained in the collision, troopers said.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation, troopers said.

