Coweta Fall Festival to Celebrate Long History

By John Ferguson

Wagoner County American-Tribune

Coweta plans to take a step back in time to celebrate the 47th Fall Festival Sept. 15-17. It’s being called “Celebrating the 70’s Back Where It All Began.”

The annual event will fill downtown Coweta with fun, food, music, rides and the crowning of Miss Fall Festival, Junior Miss Festival and Little Miss Festival.

The event has huge meaning for the city, but also for the Chamber of Commerce. The 2022 Fall Festival has reached a chamber milestone.

This will be the 50th year of coordinating the annual event. The Lions Club was the lynchpin back in the early days of a festival-like event until the chamber took the reins.

The event starts Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday’s schedule goes from 5-11 and Saturday’s longest day is filled with activities and begins at 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

“We had record crowds last year,” Chamber Executive Director Christy Wheeland said. “We expect the same this year.”

There will be plenty to see, do and eat during the festival. While details on some music acts are still being finalized, here is a day-to-day breakdown on what to expect.

• Sept. 15 (Thursday)–Miss Fall Festival, Junior Miss and Little Miss Pageants will take place.

Should time permit, there will be an Open Mic Night following the crowning.

• Sept. 16 (Friday)–Coweta Special Athletes Organization will hold a dessert auction at 6 p.m. This is the CSAO’s largest fundraiser that helps send the athletes to the Special Olympics. Any money leftover goes to the CSAO’s other competitions throughout the year.

• Sept. 17 (Saturday)–The day begins with the Fall Festival Parade at 11 a.m. Participants will lineup at Sloat Junior High at 10 a.m.

The Disabled American Veterans will hold its car-bike-truck show at 10 a.m.

The midway will open at noon.

The Coweta Tiger Pride Band will hold its annual pie auction. The band has been doing this for over 30 years. It is the biggest fundraiser of the season for the band for competition trips and other expenses.

At 7:30 p.m., Coweta’s Got Talent contest begins. The Coweta’s Got Talent will take only 26 entrants, however. Entry details will be announced through social media.

At 9:30 p.m., a live band will perform country music and a street dance will be held.

The overall event closes at 11 p.m.

Filtered in during all three days among the events will be a variety of Fair Food, vendors along the midway with all kinds of unique items.

Great Plains Amusements will handle all the rides.

• New ride rules–There will be three different wristbands for amusement riders. They are $25 in advance each day or $30 each day of the festival.

Riding sessions are 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday and 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday. Saturday rides will be open from noon to 5 p.m.

You must have a different wristband for each session. The wristbands will be available soon from Coweta’s FNB, BancFirst Coweta, RCB bank, Firstar Bank, Green Country Federal Credit Union and Wagoner’s Blue Sky Bank and Arvest Bank.

Cash only payment is encouraged for the new wristband policy.