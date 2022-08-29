Coweta dominates Carl Albert, 44-14

Coweta’s stingy defense and rapid-fire offense gave Midwest City Carl Albert fits during a 44-14 pasting in the 2022 high school football season opener Friday night.

A Tiger Stadium crowd of 3,000 watched as the Coweta defense held the Titans to just two second half points. The defense could argue those two points Carl Albert got were on a bad snap in the fourth quarter and not from a defensive miscue.

On the other side of the football, the Tiger offense was near perfect all game.

There was talk after the game that this was the first time Coweta has beaten a No. 1 ranked team since 1983. Carl Albert came into the game as a pre-season No. 1 in some polls.

“Coach (Ron) McHenry beat a No. 1 team 39 years ago,” said jubilant, fourth-year coach Tim Harper. Harper knew that because McHenry’s son, Joe, is an assistant coach for Coweta now.

Harper can add his name to that list and add an exclamation point for the domination showed against a potent Titan team.

“I am so proud of them…Ford, Laverty, our offensive line blocked well, too,” Harper gushed. “We had a couple of missed opportunities, but our kids kept believing.”

Carson Laverty was sharp at quarterback. The junior ran for one touchdown (a 4-yarder in the first quarter) and threw a perfect 35-yard score to Carson Flanary to put the game away in the fourth stanza.

Lolo Bell scored Tiger touchdowns in the first and second half. Bell had scoring runs of 2 and 1 yards.

Momentum wore black and orange following an 89-yard kickoff return by Tiger senior Mason Ford. Ford’s TD was the only second-quarter TD and broke the game open.

“We lost last year (in the second round of playoffs 14-7) so it feels so great to beat them this year,” Ford said.

Ford has made a habit of returning kickoffs for TDs in his career.

“I have four or five in my four years, but I am not sure how many. I know I’ve had one every year,” Ford added.

On defense, Coweta’s Justin Robinson recovered a fumble just when it looked like Carl Albert was attempting a second-half comeback. Key tackles, fumble recoveries and interceptions were defensive highlights for the Tigers.

Eain Williams and Taylor Sowers each had interceptions. Sowers nearly ran his all the way back. Later, Williams scored from 11-yards out for a fourth quarter score.

One could go down the roster, especially on defense, to find gold star effort during one of the Tigers’ biggest wins in school history.

Coweta travels a few miles east to face county rival Wagoner on Sept. 2 set for Odom Field. Game time is 7 p.m.

COWETA 44, MWC CARL ALBERT 14

Carl Albert;6;6;2;0;-;14;

Coweta;13;7;3;21;-;44;

CA–Washington 13 pass from Ferris (kick blocked).

COW–Bell 2 run (Stephens kick).

COW–Laverty 4 run (run failed).

CA–FG, Spiwak 26.

COW–Ford 89 kickoff return (Stephens kick).

CA–FG, Spiwak 28

COW–FG, Stephens 35.

CA–Safety, Coweta snapped ball out of end zone.

COW–Flanary 35 pass from Laverty (Stephens kick).

COW–Bell 1 run (Stephens kick).

COW–Williams 11 run (Stephens kick).