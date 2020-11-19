Coweta city services altered by holiday schedule

Due to the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, Nov. 26, the following changes in operation have been announced by the City of Coweta.
There will be no trash service offered on Thursday, Nov. 26.
Normal residential trash service and regular commercial dumpster service scheduled for Friday, Nov. 27 will be collected on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Items should be at the curb no later than 7 a.m.
There will be no bulk trash collection Thanksgiving week.
Coweta City Hall, the Coweta Public Library and Public Works Department will be closed Nov. 26-27. The police and fire departments will be open and Vernon Cemetery will remain open for visitation only.
