“Gone Savin’ Lives” is the theme of an Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drive planned Tuesday, Aug. 25 at The Broadmore in Coweta’s downtown Broadway District. Donations will be taken from 1-6 p.m.
OBI spokesperson Lucy Laird said blood donations are needed now more than ever before.
“Hundreds of blood drives were cancelled this spring (due to the pandemic), resulting in the loss of thousands of blood units, but blood cannot wait,” Laird said. “We are hosting this drive to ensure local patients have the life-saving blood they need. Blood donation is safe and critical to preventing a blood shortage.”
“I sincerely appreciate the willingness from the Coweta community ad those who give blood to help save lives with the Oklahoma Blood Institute,” she added.
Those participating in the drive are reminded that they must wear masks in order to donate. A mask will be provided for those who do not have one.
All donors will receive a “Gone Savin’ Lives” t-shirt along with their choice of one free admission to Frontier City, one free admission to the Science Museum of Oklahoma City or two free admissions to Safari Joe’s in Tulsa.
Donors age 18 and over can also receive a free COVID-19 antibody test with their donation. OBI officials note the antibody test has not been reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration and is not intended for diagnosis or treatment of COVID-19. Results of the antibody test will be mailed post-donation.
OBI Community Relations Director Valerie Trammel explained the Abbott antibody test detects antibodies to the virus that causes COVID-19. According to Abbott’s website, the test has 99.63 percent specificity and 100 percent sensitivity at the time of detecting antibodies 14 days or greater, post symptom onset.
This means that 14 days after the onset of symptoms, the test will identify an individual who has developed antibodies to the COVID-19 virus 100 percent of the time.
Trammel assured the results of antibody tests are not shared with the health department as a positive COVID-19 TEST.
To date, a total of 376 units of blood have been collected in Wagoner County at local blood drives – 196 in Coweta, 160 in Wagoner and 20 in Okay.
For the Aug. 25 drive at The Broadmore, appointments are needed and CDC recommendations will be followed. To make a donation appointment, call 877-340-8777 or go to obi.org.