Cowboys honor Terry Miller in win over Arizona State

STILLWATER — A smile crept across Terry Miller’s face as he clutched a plaque along the west end zone at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Miller, a running back at Oklahoma State from 1974-77, hoisted the plaque above his head, the gold frame shimmering under the stadium lights. He stood candidly as public address announcer Larry Reece belted out accomplishments Miller achieved during his time with the Cowboys.

Heisman runner-up. Second-most rushing yards in OSU history.

The plaque, a dedication to Miller’s recent induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, was presented to Miller during the first quarter of OSU’s 34-17 victory against Arizona State on Saturday night.

“Well, since it wasn’t so hot today it felt pretty good,” Miller said with a laugh in a conversation with the Tulsa World on Saturday. “But, it felt pretty good, and to see a good crowd for the team. It just felt good.”

Miller also served as the Orange Power VIP, leading a striped-out BPS crowd in the Orange Power chant at midfield before the game kicked off.

After being awarded the plaque, Miller conversed with several delegates from the National Football Foundation, family and friends. Miller said it’s an honor and privilege to be recognized by the group and inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, but he threw most of the praise toward his former team.

“But, I think (it’s important) more so for my teammates and for the university — I love Oklahoma State obviously, and I’m just glad the guys that I played with get some recognition,” he said.

Miller, who is a Stillwater resident, said it’s been great watching the Cowboys continue growing over the years — praising the athletic department, recruitment, alumni and facility improvements.

“I look forward to them being successful well into the future,” he continued.