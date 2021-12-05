Inside: Holiday gifts from local stores, festive appetizers and perfect poinsettias
ISSUE 35
Winter 2021
The Oklahoma assistant coach has also reportedly been recruiting for USC. Plus what contact did Alex Grinch have with the Broken Arrow star after the Lincoln Riley news broke?
Guerin Emig mailbag: Come for the 'sabotage,' stay for the 'Lincoln Riley Waste Dump of Greater Norman'
Sooners release 2022 football schedule (which could be last journey through Big 12 play)
Watch Now: How confidential will Joe Castiglione be during football coaching search? Let's ask OU's last high-profile hire
Said Todd Graham of Dan Lanning: “Dan was my right-hand man. He was as close of a confidant … I didn’t look at him as a GA. He’s one of the most gifted, talented, bright persons I’ve met."
Venables returning to the Sooners to make his mark as a first-time head coach, after making his mark at Clemson, is a story worth rooting for
“I knew his name was Drake,” Renee Stanley told The Oklahoman, “but I didn’t know he was a rapper, and I didn’t know how popular he was. But let me tell ya, everybody else around me let me know.”
Readers sound off some more over Sooners' next football coach, and the last one
Riley trades OU for USC, and now Joe Castiglione and whoever he hires next have hellacious jobs to do.
Who appears to be following Riley to USC? Plus a sign displays some thoughts of Sooner Nation on OU's campus.
Brent Venables was in Kansas on Tuesday ... or was he? Austin Stogner announces his transfer portal status and another recruit ditches the Sooners.
Riley's decision to leave OU for USC shows SEC isn't for everybody. What Sooners' athletic director must do is convince replacement candidates it's for them.
Readers have a lot to say about the OU football soap opera, so let's give them a forum
