Cover words

CHANGE IN THE AIR

As college football conferences head for turmoil, things are shifting at other levels as well. In our state, OU has a new head coach and coordinators, OSU and TU feature new leaders on defense, and everyone feels the effects of the player portal.

OSU FOOTBALL

Cowboys' success starts at the top

Mike Gundy has built the Oklahoma State program into a well-oiled machine that stays nationally relevant year after year.

Page B2

OU FOOTBALL

Venables embraces feeling of renewal

Head coach is back in familiar territory, Sooners add new touches in quest for return to old-style dominance.

Page B3

TU FOOTBALL

Mixture of old, new for Hurricane

Philip Montgomery has the second-longest tenure in the AAC, but he enters the campaign with a new defensive coordinator and adds large group of newcomers to his longtime veterans.

Page B3

BIG 12 FOOTBALL

Sooners, Cowboys look to supplant Bears

Baylor clawed its way to the title last season, but several teams are lined up to try to take the crown; also, some of the top players leading those squads.

Page B7

AAC FOOTBALL

Bearcats, Cougars loom at the top

Forecasting the season, including the teams to beat in the race for the title and the players who deserve your attention in the conference.

Page B7