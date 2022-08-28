Cover words

CHANGE IN THE AIR
As college football conferences head for turmoil, things are shifting at other levels as well. In our state, OU has a new head coach and coordinators, OSU and TU feature new leaders on defense, and everyone feels the effects of the player portal.
OSU FOOTBALL
Cowboys' success starts at the top
Mike Gundy has built the Oklahoma State program into a well-oiled machine that stays nationally relevant year after year.
OU FOOTBALL
Venables embraces feeling of renewal
Head coach is back in familiar territory, Sooners add new touches in quest for return to old-style dominance.
TU FOOTBALL
Mixture of old, new for Hurricane
Philip Montgomery has the second-longest tenure in the AAC, but he enters the campaign with a new defensive coordinator and adds large group of newcomers to his longtime veterans.
BIG 12 FOOTBALL
Sooners, Cowboys look to supplant Bears
Baylor clawed its way to the title last season, but several teams are lined up to try to take the crown; also, some of the top players leading those squads.
AAC FOOTBALL
Bearcats, Cougars loom at the top
Forecasting the season, including the teams to beat in the race for the title and the players who deserve your attention in the conference.
