As we head into the final stretch for Oklahoma- and U.S.-grown fresh summer produce, it’s time to take advantage of our bounty of fruits and vegetables.
We take a look at Don Carmichael’s 44 years of operating Carmichael’s Produce in Bixby and what we can expect to find at farmers markets at least through August on pages D4-5.
We also explore the nutritional benefits of many of the most common produce items we can include in a healthful diet. We know watermelon is a traditional summer treat, but who knew it also is one of the most beneficial? And this could be a banner year for local melons.