The fall volleyball and softball teams are in the home stretch of their schedules. Here a rundown of District softball standings and results from county teams in volleyball through Aug. 31.
SOFTBALL STANDINGS
5A District (As of Aug. 31)
School DW-DL OW-OL
Pryor 5-0 10-5
Claremore 4-0 9-6
COWETA 2-1 4-11
Grove 1-3 8-5
Sapulpa 0-3 5-8
Kelley 0-5 1-11
Upcoming Coweta Schedule
Sept. 7-Wagoner (H). Sept. 9-Jenks in Bixby Tournament. Sept. 11-Skiatook (H). Sept. 12-at Grove.
4A District (As of Aug. 31) School DW-DL OW-OL
Bristow 4-0 14-4
Verdigris 5-1 13-3
WAGONER 4-2 10-7
Dewey 3-2 15-4
Oologah 2-3 4-8
Berryhill 2-4 8-7
Inola 0-8 2-11
Upcoming Wagoner Schedule
Sept. 7-at Coweta. Sept. 9-at Oologah. Sept. 11-Oologah (H). Sept. 12-at Dewey.
Class A (As of Aug. 31)
School Overall
Porter 8-13
County Volleyball Records
Okay (3A) 7-4
Coweta (5A) 8-8
Wagoner (3A) 6-6
Upcoming County Schedules
OKAY Sept. 7-Salina (H). Sept. 11-Tulsa KIPP (H). Sept. 12-Tahlequah (H).
COWETA
Sept. 8-9-Catoosa Varsity Tournament. Sept. 11-at Tulsa East Central. Sept. 12-McAlester (H).
WAGONER
Sept. 7-Claremore Sequoyah (H). Sept. 8-9-Wagner Tournament with first game vs. Pryor.